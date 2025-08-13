why Liquidia Corp [LQDA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.33

Liquidia Corp [NASDAQ: LQDA] gained 13.68% or 2.9 points to close at $24.1 with a heavy trading volume of 10689641 shares.

It opened the trading session at $22.75, the shares rose to $24.83 and dropped to $21.6245, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LQDA points out that the company has recorded 48.58% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, LQDA reached to a volume of 10689641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liquidia Corp [LQDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LQDA shares is $35.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LQDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Liquidia Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Liquidia Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

Trading performance analysis for LQDA stock

Liquidia Corp [LQDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.08. With this latest performance, LQDA shares gained by 66.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LQDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.25 for Liquidia Corp [LQDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.98, while it was recorded at 21.05 for the last single week of trading, and 14.10 for the last 200 days.

Liquidia Corp [LQDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquidia Corp [LQDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -904.40% and a Gross Margin at 49.18%. Liquidia Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -903.80%.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Liquidia Corp. ( LQDA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -188.03%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -60.22%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Liquidia Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -80.21%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Liquidia Corp’s (LQDA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.21%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Liquidia Corp. (LQDA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$814203.82 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.93% and a Quick Ratio of 2.91%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Liquidia Corp [LQDA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liquidia Corp posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LQDA.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Liquidia Corp [LQDA]

There are presently around $69.54%, or 80.60%% of LQDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LQDA stocks are: CALIGAN PARTNERS LP with ownership of 10.36 million shares, which is approximately 13.5551%. PATIENT SQUARE CAPITAL LP, holding 7.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$86.19 million in LQDA stocks shares; and PATIENT SQUARE CAPITAL LP, currently with $$50.89 million in LQDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5481%.