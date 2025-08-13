why Kohl’s Corp [KSS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.77

Kohl’s Corp [NYSE: KSS] jumped around 0.62 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $12.83 at the close of the session, up 5.08%.

Kohl’s Corp stock is now -36.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KSS Stock saw the intraday high of $13.08 and lowest of $12.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.39, which means current price is +112.42% above from all time high which was touched on 07/22/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.73M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 6240371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kohl’s Corp [KSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $7.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 3.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on KSS stock. On March 12, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 13 to 10.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.14.

How has KSS stock performed recently?

Kohl’s Corp [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.57. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 32.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.62% in the past year of trading.

Kohl's Corp [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.57. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 32.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.89, while it was recorded at 11.84 for the last single week of trading, and 11.42 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corp [KSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corp [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.27% and a Gross Margin at 35.90%. Kohl’s Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.75%.

Kohl’s Corp (KSS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Kohl’s Corp. ( KSS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 3.19%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.87%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Kohl’s Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.20%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Kohl’s Corp (KSS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Kohl’s Corp’s (KSS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.95%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1390.8 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.09% and a Quick Ratio of 0.14%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Kohl’s Corp [KSS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kohl’s Corp posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.15. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS.

Insider trade positions for Kohl’s Corp [KSS]

There are presently around $108.41%, or 111.84% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17.65 million shares, VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11.95 million shares of the stock, currently with ownership which is approximately 8.0654%.