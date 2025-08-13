why Gap, Inc [GAP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.29

Gap, Inc [NYSE: GAP] jumped around 0.74 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $20.44 at the close of the session, up 3.76%.

Gap, Inc stock is now -6.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GAP Stock saw the intraday high of $20.48 and lowest of $19.8 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.29, which means current price is +20.31% above from all time high which was touched on 05/22/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.34M shares, GAP reached a trading volume of 7441738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gap, Inc [GAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GAP shares is $26.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Gap, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Gap, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $26, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on GAP stock. On December 02, 2024, analysts increased their price target for GAP shares from 28 to 30.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for GAP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

How has GAP stock performed recently?

Gap, Inc [GAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, GAP shares dropped by -4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.67 for Gap, Inc [GAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.15, while it was recorded at 20.02 for the last single week of trading, and 22.38 for the last 200 days.

Gap, Inc [GAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gap, Inc [GAP] shares currently have an operating margin of 7.53% and a Gross Margin at 41.29%. Gap, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.80%.

Gap, Inc (GAP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Gap, Inc. ( GAP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 29.16%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.82%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Gap, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.75%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Gap, Inc (GAP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Gap, Inc’s (GAP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.65%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Gap, Inc (GAP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Gap, Inc. (GAP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $10719.51 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.71% and a Quick Ratio of 0.98%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Gap, Inc [GAP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gap, Inc posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.13. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gap, Inc go to 4.19%.

Insider trade positions for Gap, Inc [GAP]

There are presently around $64.87%, or 107.11%% of GAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors.