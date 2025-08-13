why Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.50

Frontier Communications Parent Inc [NASDAQ: FYBR] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $37.035 during the day while it closed the day at $36.98.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc stock has also gained 1.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FYBR stock has inclined by 1.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.27% and gained 32.36% year-on date.

The market cap for FYBR stock reached $9.26 billion, with 250.30 million shares outstanding and 235.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, FYBR reached a trading volume of 6878218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FYBR shares is $38.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FYBR stock is a recommendation set at 3.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Frontier Communications Parent Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Frontier Communications Parent Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

FYBR stock trade performance evaluation

Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, FYBR shares gained by 0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.17 for Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.52, while it was recorded at 36.71 for the last single week of trading, and 35.85 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.75% and a Gross Margin at 36.05%. Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.40%.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. ( FYBR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -7.82%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -1.87%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -2.33%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s (FYBR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.49%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$29769.23 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.36% and a Quick Ratio of 0.36%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Frontier Communications Parent Inc posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.15. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FYBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Frontier Communications Parent Inc go to 30.35%.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $87.20%, or 88.42%% of FYBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FYBR stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 38.91 million shares, which is approximately 15.6431%. GLENDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 24.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$633.97 million in FYBR stocks shares; and GLENDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $$633.15 million in FYBR stock with ownership which is approximately 9.7223%.