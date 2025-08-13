why Cognition Therapeutics Inc [CGTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.25

Cognition Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CGTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 28.10% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 53.63%.

Over the last 12 months, CGTX stock rose by 56.85%. The one-year Cognition Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.15. The average equity rating for CGTX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $80.82 million, with 64.96 million shares outstanding and 59.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.53M shares, CGTX stock reached a trading volume of 14664222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cognition Therapeutics Inc [CGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGTX shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Cognition Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2024, representing the official price target for Cognition Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on CGTX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

CGTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Cognition Therapeutics Inc [CGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.63. With this latest performance, CGTX shares gained by 81.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.85% in the past year of trading.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc [CGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.63. With this latest performance, CGTX shares gained by 81.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.01. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5181, while it was recorded at 0.8202 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5039 for the last 200 days.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cognition Therapeutics Inc. ( CGTX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -219.68%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -122.22%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cognition Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -454.57%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cognition Therapeutics Inc’s (CGTX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1178214.29 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.54% and a Quick Ratio of 1.54%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CGTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cognition Therapeutics Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognition Therapeutics Inc go to 32.88%.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc [CGTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $14.85%, or 14.98%% of CGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.15 million shares, which is approximately 2.8644%. AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 0.65 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 million in CGTX stocks shares.