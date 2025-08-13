why Chevron Corp [CVX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $168.30

Chevron Corp [NYSE: CVX] jumped around 0.99 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $154.44 at the close of the session, up 0.65%.

Chevron Corp stock is now 6.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVX Stock saw the intraday high of $156.05 and lowest of $153.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 168.96, which means current price is +16.96% above from all time high which was touched on 03/26/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.03M shares, CVX reached a trading volume of 6639278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chevron Corp [CVX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $168.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Chevron Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $150 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Chevron Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on CVX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

How has CVX stock performed recently?

Chevron Corp [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 1.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.63% in the past year of trading.

Chevron Corp [CVX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corp [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.22% and a Gross Margin at 13.57%. Chevron Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.31%.

Chevron Corp (CVX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Chevron Corp. ( CVX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.97%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.36%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Chevron Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.08%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Chevron Corp (CVX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Chevron Corp’s (CVX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.20%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Chevron Corp (CVX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Chevron Corp. (CVX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $302883.13 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.00% and a Quick Ratio of 0.74%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Chevron Corp [CVX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chevron Corp posted 2.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corp go to 5.46%.

Insider trade positions for Chevron Corp [CVX]

There are presently around $60.16%, or 63.90%% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 158.7 million shares, which is approximately 8.6918%. STATE STREET CORP, holding 158.23 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$24.75 billion in CVX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $$20.0 billion in CVX stock with ownership which is approximately 7.0014%.