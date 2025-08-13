why APA Corporation [APA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.68

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] jumped around 0.52 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $20.44 at the close of the session, up 2.61%.

APA Corporation stock is now -28.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APA Stock saw the intraday high of $20.49 and lowest of $19.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.88, which means current price is +50.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.60M shares, APA reached a trading volume of 5919512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about APA Corporation [APA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $23.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $45 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2025, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $25, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on APA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

How has APA stock performed recently?

APA Corporation [APA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.95. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.81 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.17, while it was recorded at 19.58 for the last single week of trading, and 20.27 for the last 200 days.

APA Corporation [APA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APA Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of 31.27% and a Gross Margin at 37.45%. APA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 10.75%.

APA Corporation (APA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for APA Corporation. ( APA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.09%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.65%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, APA Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.61%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

APA Corporation (APA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on APA Corporation’s (APA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.79%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

APA Corporation (APA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, APA Corporation. (APA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $468546.64 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.80% and a Quick Ratio of 0.67%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for APA Corporation [APA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, APA Corporation posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA Corporation go to -5.95%.

Insider trade positions for APA Corporation [APA]

There are presently around $94.60%, or 95.04%% of APA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49.79 million shares, which is approximately 13.4199%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 32.12 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$945.67 million in APA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$796.66 million in APA stock with ownership which is approximately 7.294%.