why ADT Inc [ADT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.47

ADT Inc [NYSE: ADT] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.52 during the day while it closed the day at $8.51.

ADT Inc stock has also gained 1.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADT stock has inclined by 1.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.31% and gained 17.22% year-on date.

The market cap for ADT stock reached $7.07 billion, with 777.96 million shares outstanding and 660.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.53M shares, ADT reached a trading volume of 10187917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ADT Inc [ADT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $9.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ADT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for ADT Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ADT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.37.

ADT stock trade performance evaluation

ADT Inc [ADT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, ADT shares dropped by -0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.17 for ADT Inc [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.40, while it was recorded at 8.47 for the last single week of trading, and 7.84 for the last 200 days.

ADT Inc [ADT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADT Inc [ADT] shares currently have an operating margin of 25.74% and a Gross Margin at 49.79%. ADT Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 12.31%.

ADT Inc (ADT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ADT Inc. ( ADT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 17.13%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.00%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ADT Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ADT Inc (ADT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on ADT Inc’s (ADT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.16%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

ADT Inc (ADT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, ADT Inc. (ADT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $48639.06 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.46% and a Quick Ratio of 0.37%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ADT Inc [ADT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADT Inc posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc go to 14.81%.

ADT Inc [ADT]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $111.32%, or 113.18%% of ADT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 423.55 million shares, which is approximately 46.9039%. STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 133.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.01 billion in ADT stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $$281.19 million in ADT stock with ownership which is approximately 4.0972%.