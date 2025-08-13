Western Digital Corp [WDC] Stock trading around $75.91 per share: What’s Next?

Western Digital Corp [NASDAQ: WDC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.70% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.09%.

Over the last 12 months, WDC stock rose by 68.47%. The one-year Western Digital Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.51. The average equity rating for WDC stock is currently 1.52, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.48 billion, with 348.88 million shares outstanding and 345.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.78M shares, WDC stock reached a trading volume of 7693702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Western Digital Corp [WDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $86.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Western Digital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on WDC stock. On May 01, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for WDC shares from 80 to 58.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

WDC Stock Performance Analysis:

Western Digital Corp [WDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, WDC shares gained by 13.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.14 for Western Digital Corp [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.08, while it was recorded at 74.75 for the last single week of trading, and 51.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Western Digital Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corp [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.59% and a Gross Margin at 38.46%. Western Digital Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.68%.

Western Digital Corp (WDC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Western Digital Corp. ( WDC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 22.57%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 9.67%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Western Digital Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 22.64%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Western Digital Corp (WDC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Western Digital Corp’s (WDC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.85%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Western Digital Corp (WDC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Western Digital Corp. (WDC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $35686.27 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.08% and a Quick Ratio of 0.84%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

WDC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Digital Corp posted 1.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Digital Corp go to 14.44%.

Western Digital Corp [WDC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $105.25%, or 106.05%% of WDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38.83 million shares, which is approximately 11.6601%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 28.09 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.13 billion in WDC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.56 billion in WDC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.1781%.