Wells Fargo slashes price target on Celanese Corp [CE] – find out why.

Celanese Corp [NYSE: CE] price plunged by -13.07 percent to reach at -$6.2.

A sum of 12784598 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.76M shares. Celanese Corp shares reached a high of $42.99 and dropped to a low of $36.98 until finishing in the latest session at $41.22.

The one-year CE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.92. The average equity rating for CE stock is currently 2.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Celanese Corp [CE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CE shares is $58.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CE stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Celanese Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Celanese Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on CE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CE in the course of the last twelve months was 7.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.22.

CE Stock Performance Analysis:

Celanese Corp [CE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.47. With this latest performance, CE shares dropped by -30.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.79 for Celanese Corp [CE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.50, while it was recorded at 46.63 for the last single week of trading, and 62.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Celanese Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celanese Corp [CE] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.34% and a Gross Margin at 20.18%. Celanese Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.30%.

Celanese Corp (CE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Celanese Corp. ( CE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -25.69%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -6.45%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Celanese Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -8.87%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Celanese Corp (CE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Celanese Corp’s (CE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.52%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Celanese Corp. (CE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$133190.82 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.05% and a Quick Ratio of 1.22%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celanese Corp posted 2.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.4. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celanese Corp go to -0.25%.

Celanese Corp [CE] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $104.19%, or 104.63%% of CE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 15.29 million shares, which is approximately 13.991%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13.01 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.76 billion in CE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.5 billion in CE stock with ownership which is approximately 10.1853%.