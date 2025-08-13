Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [NASDAQ: SHLS] traded at a high on 2025-08-12, posting a 3.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.62.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6326365 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Shoals Technologies Group Inc stands at 7.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.67%.

The market cap for SHLS stock reached $773.22 million, with 167.35 million shares outstanding and 164.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, SHLS reached a trading volume of 6326365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLS shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Shoals Technologies Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.20, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on SHLS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHLS in the course of the last twelve months was 63.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.64.

How has SHLS stock performed recently?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, SHLS shares dropped by -19.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.38 for Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.27, while it was recorded at 4.64 for the last single week of trading, and 4.63 for the last 200 days.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.32% and a Gross Margin at 31.33%. Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.28%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. ( SHLS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 3.77%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.67%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.99%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s (SHLS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.23%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $16372.09 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.34% and a Quick Ratio of 1.64%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shoals Technologies Group Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc go to 17.90%.

Insider trade positions for Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]

There are presently around $121.18%, or 122.31%% of SHLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23.13 million shares, which is approximately 13.6045%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$102.81 million in SHLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$71.39 million in SHLS stock with ownership which is approximately 6.7302%.