Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Newell Brands Inc [NWL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Newell Brands Inc [NASDAQ: NWL] closed the trading session at $4.93 on 2025-08-12. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.83, while the highest price level was $5.035.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.29 percent and weekly performance of -3.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.22M shares, NWL reached to a volume of 5727285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newell Brands Inc [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $6.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $10 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $10, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on NWL stock. On February 16, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for NWL shares from 10 to 8.50.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

NWL stock trade performance evaluation

Newell Brands Inc [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -12.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.27 for Newell Brands Inc [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.51, while it was recorded at 4.90 for the last single week of trading, and 7.19 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc [NWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.76% and a Gross Margin at 34.58%. Newell Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.29%.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Newell Brands Inc. ( NWL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -8.42%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.06%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Newell Brands Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -3.17%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Newell Brands Inc’s (NWL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.09%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$10253.16 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.12% and a Quick Ratio of 0.57%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newell Brands Inc [NWL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newell Brands Inc posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc go to 8.35%.

Newell Brands Inc [NWL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $100.33%, or 100.84%% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 69.06 million shares, which is approximately 16.6324%. PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 52.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$336.39 million in NWL stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$301.35 million in NWL stock with ownership which is approximately 11.3228%.