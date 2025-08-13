Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Meta Platforms Inc [META]. What else is Wall St. saying

Meta Platforms Inc [NASDAQ: META] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.15% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.48%.

Over the last 12 months, META stock rose by 34.93%. The one-year Meta Platforms Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.23. The average equity rating for META stock is currently 1.46, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1984.45 billion, with 2.17 billion shares outstanding and 2.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.41M shares, META stock reached a trading volume of 14541794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Platforms Inc [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $860.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $750 to $920. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2025, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $812 to $897, while UBS kept a Buy rating on META stock. On July 31, 2025, analysts increased their price target for META shares from 800 to 875.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 39.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.97.

META Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Platforms Inc [META] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.48. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.64 for Meta Platforms Inc [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 717.44, while it was recorded at 771.80 for the last single week of trading, and 635.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Platforms Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc [META] shares currently have an operating margin of 44.08% and a Gross Margin at 81.95%. Meta Platforms Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 39.99%.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Meta Platforms Inc. ( META), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 40.65%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 27.24%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Meta Platforms Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 29.47%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Meta Platforms Inc’s (META) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.25%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $965477.2 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.97% and a Quick Ratio of 1.97%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

META Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Meta Platforms Inc posted 6.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.74. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc go to 12.82%.

Meta Platforms Inc [META] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $80.03%, or 80.09%% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 189.31 million shares, which is approximately 7.4707%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 161.11 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$81.23 billion in META stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$69.81 billion in META stock with ownership which is approximately 5.4639%.