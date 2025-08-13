Wall Street Analyst Downgrade VF Corp [VFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

VF Corp [NYSE: VFC] traded at a high on 2025-08-12, posting a 3.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.21.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6511681 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VF Corp stands at 3.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.24%.

The market cap for VFC stock reached $4.77 billion, with 390.56 million shares outstanding and 365.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.86M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 6511681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VF Corp [VFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BNP Paribas Exane have made an estimate for VF Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $27 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2025, representing the official price target for VF Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on VFC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for VFC in the course of the last twelve months was 24.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

How has VFC stock performed recently?

VF Corp [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.66 for VF Corp [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.27, while it was recorded at 12.03 for the last single week of trading, and 17.29 for the last 200 days.

VF Corp [VFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VF Corp [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of 5.11% and a Gross Margin at 53.89%. VF Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.91%.

VF Corp (VFC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for VF Corp. ( VFC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.83%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.97%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, VF Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.45%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

VF Corp (VFC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on VF Corp’s (VFC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.39%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

VF Corp (VFC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, VF Corp. (VFC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $3221.85 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.27% and a Quick Ratio of 0.65%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for VF Corp [VFC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VF Corp posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.23. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VF Corp go to 22.70%.

Insider trade positions for VF Corp [VFC]

There are presently around $95.99%, or 96.91%% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 76.12 million shares, which is approximately 19.5805%. DODGE & COX, holding 42.56 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$574.52 million in VFC stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $$553.63 million in VFC stock with ownership which is approximately 10.5493%.