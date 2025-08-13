Vor Biopharma Inc [VOR] is 99.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vor Biopharma Inc [NASDAQ: VOR] loss -16.58% or -0.33 points to close at $1.66 with a heavy trading volume of 6531897 shares.

It opened the trading session at $1.96, the shares rose to $1.96 and dropped to $1.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VOR points out that the company has recorded 20.29% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.17M shares, VOR reached to a volume of 6531897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOR shares is $1.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Vor Biopharma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Vor Biopharma Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on VOR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Vor Biopharma Inc [VOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.85. With this latest performance, VOR shares dropped by -30.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.2401, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.2616 for Vor Biopharma Inc [VOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4449, while it was recorded at 1.9760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0305 for the last 200 days.

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Vor Biopharma Inc. ( VOR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -125.43%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -85.83%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Vor Biopharma Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -128.09%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Vor Biopharma Inc’s (VOR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.47%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$745911.95 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.88% and a Quick Ratio of 3.88%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Vor Biopharma Inc [VOR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vor Biopharma Inc posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vor Biopharma Inc go to 18.66%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vor Biopharma Inc [VOR]

There are presently around $45.95 million, or 80.42% of VOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOR stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 22.75 million shares, which is approximately 33.439% of the company's stock. FMR LLC, holding 7.08 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.08 million in VOR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $6.46 million in VOR stock with ownership of approximately 9.49%.