Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Stock trading around $143.72 per share: What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] gained 2.78% or 3.89 points to close at $143.72 with a heavy trading volume of 6119851 shares.

It opened the trading session at $141.3, the shares rose to $145.6 and dropped to $139.8, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VRT points out that the company has recorded 14.28% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.98M shares, VRT reached to a volume of 6119851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $158.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while ROTH MKM analysts kept a Buy rating on VRT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 43.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

Trading performance analysis for VRT stock

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 15.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.50. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.28, while it was recorded at 140.52 for the last single week of trading, and 111.34 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.42% and a Gross Margin at 33.23%. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.93%.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Vertiv Holdings Co. ( VRT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 34.84%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.77%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Vertiv Holdings Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.04%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Vertiv Holdings Co’s (VRT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $26203.23 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.74% and a Quick Ratio of 1.35%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertiv Holdings Co posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 26.05%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

There are presently around $80.31%, or 80.57%% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34.13 million shares, which is approximately 9.1082%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33.65 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 billion in VRT stocks shares.