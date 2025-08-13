United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] is 139.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United Airlines Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.23% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.33%.

Over the last 12 months, UAL stock rose by 1.41%. The one-year United Airlines Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.95. The average equity rating for UAL stock is currently 1.46, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.88 billion, with 323.80 million shares outstanding and 321.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.30M shares, UAL stock reached a trading volume of 11349580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $111.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2025, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $73 to $88, while TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on UAL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 48.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

UAL Stock Performance Analysis:

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.33. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 10.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.18. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.34, while it was recorded at 90.79 for the last single week of trading, and 86.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Airlines Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.32% and a Gross Margin at 29.35%. United Airlines Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.71%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for United Airlines Holdings Inc. ( UAL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 27.70%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.40%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, United Airlines Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.40%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on United Airlines Holdings Inc’s (UAL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.45%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $30848.09 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.70% and a Quick Ratio of 0.65%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

UAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc posted 3.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.16. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc go to 10.35%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 89.32% of UAL stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36.21 million shares, which is approximately 11.0143% of the company. PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ holds 23.73 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in UAL stocks shares.