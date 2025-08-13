UBS slashes price target on Hanesbrands Inc [HBI] – find out why.

Hanesbrands Inc [NYSE: HBI] jumped around 1.35 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.18 at the close of the session, up 27.95%.

Hanesbrands Inc stock is now 0.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HBI Stock saw the intraday high of $6.75 and lowest of $5.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.10, which means current price is +56.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, HBI reached a trading volume of 69336748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hanesbrands Inc [HBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $5.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $10 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $5, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on HBI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 37.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

How has HBI stock performed recently?

Hanesbrands Inc [HBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.79. With this latest performance, HBI shares gained by 36.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Hanesbrands Inc [HBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.67% and a Gross Margin at 42.35%. Hanesbrands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.43%.

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Hanesbrands Inc. ( HBI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 154.00%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.78%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Hanesbrands Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.97%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Hanesbrands Inc’s (HBI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 15.54%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $3863.66 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.52% and a Quick Ratio of 0.74%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Hanesbrands Inc [HBI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hanesbrands Inc posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc go to 19.54%.

Insider trade positions for Hanesbrands Inc [HBI]

There are presently around $92.95%, or 94.55%% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53.91 million shares, which is approximately 15.3158%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40.45 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$199.44 million in HBI stocks shares.