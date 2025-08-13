UBS lifts Corebridge Financial Inc [CRBG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Corebridge Financial Inc [NYSE: CRBG] traded at a high on 2025-08-12, posting a 2.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.25.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8438376 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Corebridge Financial Inc stands at 1.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.32%.

The market cap for CRBG stock reached $18.44 billion, with 543.19 million shares outstanding and 393.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, CRBG reached a trading volume of 8438376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corebridge Financial Inc [CRBG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBG shares is $41.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBG stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Corebridge Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $40 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Corebridge Financial Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $43, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CRBG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRBG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.99.

How has CRBG stock performed recently?

Corebridge Financial Inc [CRBG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, CRBG shares dropped by -2.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.73. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.16, while it was recorded at 33.66 for the last single week of trading, and 32.03 for the last 200 days.

Corebridge Financial Inc [CRBG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corebridge Financial Inc [CRBG] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.82%. Corebridge Financial Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.24%.

Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Corebridge Financial Inc. ( CRBG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -2.89%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Corebridge Financial Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1.43%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Corebridge Financial Inc’s (CRBG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.92%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings analysis for Corebridge Financial Inc [CRBG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corebridge Financial Inc posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.22. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRBG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corebridge Financial Inc go to 10.78%.

Insider trade positions for Corebridge Financial Inc [CRBG]

There are presently around $99.98%, or 100.30%% of CRBG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRBG stocks are: AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. with ownership of 294.2 million shares, which is approximately 48.1039%. BLACKSTONE INC., holding 61.96 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.8 billion in CRBG stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $$682.61 million in CRBG stock with ownership which is approximately 3.8328%.