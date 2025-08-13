UBS lifts ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [NYSE: ASX] traded at a high on 2025-08-12, posting a 1.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.13.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8005674 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR stands at 1.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.91%.

The market cap for ASX stock reached $22.03 billion, with 2.17 billion shares outstanding and 2.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.71M shares, ASX reached a trading volume of 8005674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]?

UBS have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2024, representing the official price target for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR stock. On July 28, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ASX shares from 6.60 to 9.20.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

How has ASX stock performed recently?

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.11. With this latest performance, ASX shares dropped by -0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.20, while it was recorded at 9.95 for the last single week of trading, and 9.86 for the last 200 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.98% and a Gross Margin at 15.77%. ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.49%.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR. ( ASX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.97%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.50%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.47%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s (ASX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.79%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings analysis for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR go to 31.06%.

Insider trade positions for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]

There are presently around 8.00% of ASX stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASX stocks are: LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 21.12 million shares, which is approximately 0.4893% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.3 million in ASX stocks shares.