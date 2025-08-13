U.S. Bancorp [USB] Stock trading around $45.77 per share: What’s Next?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.72% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.72%.

Over the last 12 months, USB stock dropped by -4.31%. The one-year U.S. Bancorp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.13. The average equity rating for USB stock is currently 2.04, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $71.23 billion, with 1.56 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.17M shares, USB stock reached a trading volume of 8836560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $53.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2025, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on USB stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.52.

USB Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.87 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.26, while it was recorded at 44.74 for the last single week of trading, and 45.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.47%.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for U.S. Bancorp. ( USB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.64%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.00%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, U.S. Bancorp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.20%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.29%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

USB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 11.92%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] Institutonal Ownership Details

