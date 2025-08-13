Twilio Inc [TWLO] Stock trading around $95.23 per share: What’s Next?

Twilio Inc [NYSE: TWLO] traded at a high on 2025-08-12, posting a 3.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $95.23.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6240387 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Twilio Inc stands at 7.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.64%.

The market cap for TWLO stock reached $14.61 billion, with 153.58 million shares outstanding and 146.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 6240387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twilio Inc [TWLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $130.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Twilio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $144 to $160, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on TWLO stock. On January 27, 2025, analysts increased their price target for TWLO shares from 77 to 185.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWLO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

How has TWLO stock performed recently?

Twilio Inc [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.60. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -19.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 5.97 for Twilio Inc [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.88, while it was recorded at 107.79 for the last single week of trading, and 110.55 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc [TWLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.78% and a Gross Margin at 48.98%. Twilio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.43%.

Twilio Inc (TWLO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Twilio Inc. ( TWLO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 0.24%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.20%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Twilio Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Twilio Inc (TWLO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Twilio Inc’s (TWLO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Twilio Inc. (TWLO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $3656.73 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.90% and a Quick Ratio of 4.90%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Twilio Inc [TWLO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twilio Inc posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.16. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twilio Inc go to 18.62%.

Insider trade positions for Twilio Inc [TWLO]

There are presently around $86.33%, or 90.17% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16.62 million shares, which is approximately 9.7637% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 11.08 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in TWLO stocks shares, currently with ownership of approximately 7.22% of the company.