Truist slashes price target on F.N.B. Corp [FNB] – find out why.

F.N.B. Corp [NYSE: FNB] jumped around 0.6 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.51 at the close of the session, up 4.02%.

F.N.B. Corp stock is now 13.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FNB Stock saw the intraday high of $15.525 and lowest of $15.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.70, which means current price is +42.56% above from all time high which was touched on 07/21/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, FNB reached a trading volume of 5977041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about F.N.B. Corp [FNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $18.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2025, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FNB stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 11.25.

How has FNB stock performed recently?

F.N.B. Corp [FNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.72. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.91, while it was recorded at 15.00 for the last single week of trading, and 14.70 for the last 200 days.

F.N.B. Corp [FNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corp [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.48%. F.N.B. Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 17.79%.

F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for F.N.B. Corp. ( FNB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.40%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.96%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, F.N.B. Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.19%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on F.N.B. Corp’s (FNB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.74%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings analysis for F.N.B. Corp [FNB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, F.N.B. Corp posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corp go to 10.92%.

Insider trade positions for F.N.B. Corp [FNB]

There are presently around 81.40%, or 82.54% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 42.1 million shares, which is approximately 11.65%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $521.66 million in FNB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $380.69 million in FNB stock with ownership which is approximately 7.70%.