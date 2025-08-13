Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain 4.61% so far this year. What now?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] gained 2.76% on the last trading session, reaching $44.01 price per share at the time.

Truist Financial Corporation represents 1.29 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $56.75 billion with the latest information. TFC stock price has been found in the range of $43.1 to $44.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.54M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 8368733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $48.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on TFC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.97.

Trading performance analysis for TFC stock

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.74

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.02%. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.02%.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Truist Financial Corporation. ( TFC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.13%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.98%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Truist Financial Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.42%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Truist Financial Corporation’s (TFC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.96%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Truist Financial Corporation posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 13.36%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

There are presently around $80.09%, or 80.27%% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 117.75 million shares, which is approximately 8.7997%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 99.01 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.85 billion in TFC stocks shares