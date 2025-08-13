Texas Instruments Inc [TXN] fell -0.17% so far this year. What now?

Texas Instruments Inc [NASDAQ: TXN] surged by $9.26 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $193.835 during the day while it closed the day at $192.97.

Texas Instruments Inc stock has also gained 4.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TXN stock has inclined by 3.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.02% and lost -0.17% year-on date.

The market cap for TXN stock reached $175.44 billion, with 909.00 million shares outstanding and 907.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 9957927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Texas Instruments Inc [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $206.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $215 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $171 to $196, while Truist kept a Hold rating on TXN stock. On July 23, 2025, analysts increased their price target for TXN shares from 200 to 220.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 116.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.88.

TXN stock trade performance evaluation

Texas Instruments Inc [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -12.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.78. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 200.18, while it was recorded at 187.14 for the last single week of trading, and 189.25 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Inc [TXN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Inc [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of 34.89% and a Gross Margin at 58.03%. Texas Instruments Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 30.07%.

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Texas Instruments Inc. ( TXN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 29.84%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 14.33%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Texas Instruments Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 16.47%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Texas Instruments Inc’s (TXN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.86%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $147352.94 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.81% and a Quick Ratio of 3.88%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Texas Instruments Inc [TXN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Instruments Inc posted 1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Inc go to 14.51%.

Texas Instruments Inc [TXN]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 90.59% of TXN stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91.91 million shares, which is approximately 10.08% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 78.75 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.32 billion in TXN stocks shares.