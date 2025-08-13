Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] moved up 1.87: Why It’s Important

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [NASDAQ: ERIC] traded at a high on 2025-08-12, posting a 1.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.61.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9624902 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR stands at 0.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.59%.

The market cap for ERIC stock reached $23.37 billion, with 3.07 billion shares outstanding and 3.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.96M shares, ERIC reached a trading volume of 9624902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $8.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR stock. On November 30, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ERIC shares from 7.80 to 5.90.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

How has ERIC stock performed recently?

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.14 for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.98, while it was recorded at 7.50 for the last single week of trading, and 8.10 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.35% and a Gross Margin at 47.20%. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.06%.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR. ( ERIC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.63%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.11%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.12%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s (ERIC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.50%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR. (ERIC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $17721.47 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.09% and a Quick Ratio of 0.86%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC.

Insider trade positions for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]

There are presently around 12.42% of ERIC stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 152.31 million shares, which is approximately 4.571%. PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 48.27 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $297.84 million in ERIC stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $89.2 million in ERIC stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4339%.