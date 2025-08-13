Southern Company [SO] Revenue clocked in at $28.36 billion, up 8.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Southern Company [NYSE: SO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.65% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.46%.

Over the last 12 months, SO stock rose by 14.14%. The one-year Southern Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.75. The average equity rating for SO stock is currently 2.41, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $103.36 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, SO stock reached a trading volume of 7463685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $97.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on SO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

SO Stock Performance Analysis:

Southern Company [SO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.38 for Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.16, while it was recorded at 94.65 for the last single week of trading, and 88.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southern Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of 24.96% and a Gross Margin at 30.62%. Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.10%.

Southern Company (SO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Southern Company. ( SO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 12.89%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.95%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Southern Company’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.36%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Southern Company (SO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Southern Company’s (SO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.08%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Southern Company (SO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Southern Company. (SO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $149650.35 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.74% and a Quick Ratio of 0.53%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southern Company posted 1.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southern Company go to 6.67%.

Southern Company [SO] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $71.68%, or 71.75%% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100.76 million shares, which is approximately 9.1938%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 77.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.03 billion in SO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$4.45 billion in SO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.2357%.