Smurfit WestRock plc [SW] Revenue clocked in at $30.81 billion, up 12.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Smurfit WestRock plc [NYSE: SW] surged by $0.85 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $44.369 during the day while it closed the day at $44.27.

Smurfit WestRock plc stock has also gained 0.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SW stock has declined by -1.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.30% and gained 12.62% year-on date.

The market cap for SW stock reached $23.04 billion, with 522.06 million shares outstanding and 519.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, SW reached a trading volume of 2224946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Smurfit WestRock plc [SW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SW shares is $57.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SW stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Smurfit WestRock plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Smurfit WestRock plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on SW stock. On October 31, 2024, analysts increased their price target for SW shares from 52 to 58.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for SW in the course of the last twelve months was 264.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

Smurfit WestRock plc [SW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, SW shares dropped by -4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.80, while it was recorded at 43.55 for the last single week of trading, and 48.02 for the last 200 days.

Smurfit WestRock plc [SW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smurfit WestRock plc [SW] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.37% and a Gross Margin at 19.10%. Smurfit WestRock plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.14%.

Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Smurfit WestRock plc. ( SW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.91%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.14%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Smurfit WestRock plc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.11%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Smurfit WestRock plc’s (SW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.78%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Smurfit WestRock plc. (SW) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $3520.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.45% and a Quick Ratio of 0.95%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Smurfit WestRock plc [SW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smurfit WestRock plc posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smurfit WestRock plc go to 70.59%.

Smurfit WestRock plc [SW]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 90% of SW stock in the hands of institutional investors.