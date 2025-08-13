SKK Holdings Ltd [SKK] moved up 8.47: Why It’s Important

SKK Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: SKK] jumped around 0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.48 at the close of the session, up 8.47%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 149.91K shares, SKK reached a trading volume of 10058524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SKK Holdings Ltd [SKK]?

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has SKK stock performed recently?

SKK Holdings Ltd [SKK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.98. With this latest performance, SKK shares dropped by -21.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0654, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0588 for SKK Holdings Ltd [SKK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6036, while it was recorded at 0.4594 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3334 for the last 200 days.

SKK Holdings Ltd [SKK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SKK Holdings Ltd [SKK] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.34% and a Gross Margin at 31.58%. SKK Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.03%.

SKK Holdings Ltd (SKK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Based on SKK Holdings Ltd’s (SKK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.15%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

SKK Holdings Ltd (SKK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, SKK Holdings Ltd. (SKK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $2011.83 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.79% and a Quick Ratio of 0.78%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for SKK Holdings Ltd [SKK]

There are presently around $0.21%, or 0.49%% of SKK stock, in the hands of institutional investors.