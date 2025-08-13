SEALSQ Corp [LAES] moved up 1.42: Why It’s Important

SEALSQ Corp [NASDAQ: LAES] closed the trading session at $2.86 on 2025-08-12. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.725, while the highest price level was $2.8898.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 577.73 percent and weekly performance of -2.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.19M shares, LAES reached to a volume of 5859894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SEALSQ Corp [LAES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAES shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAES stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

LAES stock trade performance evaluation

SEALSQ Corp [LAES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, LAES shares dropped by -15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.25 for SEALSQ Corp [LAES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 2.95 for the last 200 days.

SEALSQ Corp [LAES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SEALSQ Corp [LAES] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.61% and a Gross Margin at 34.08%. SEALSQ Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -192.81%.

SEALSQ Corp (LAES) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for SEALSQ Corp. ( LAES), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -52.38%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -34.18%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, SEALSQ Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -26.74%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

SEALSQ Corp (LAES) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on SEALSQ Corp’s (LAES) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.11%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

SEALSQ Corp (LAES) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, SEALSQ Corp. (LAES) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$359253.73 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.00% and a Quick Ratio of 5.90%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SEALSQ Corp [LAES]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $3.83%, or 4.04%% of LAES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAES stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 0.65 million shares, which is approximately 4.293%. XTX TOPCO LTD, holding 25589.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$20904.0 in LAES stocks shares; and XTX TOPCO LTD, currently with $$13764.0 in LAES stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1114%.