Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA] Stock trading around $3.11 per share: What’s Next?

Sana Biotechnology Inc [NASDAQ: SANA] traded at a high on 2025-08-12, posting a 6.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.11.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7468641 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sana Biotechnology Inc stands at 9.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.37%.

The market cap for SANA stock reached $658.62 million, with 230.51 million shares outstanding and 137.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.51M shares, SANA reached a trading volume of 7468641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SANA shares is $8.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SANA stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sana Biotechnology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Sana Biotechnology Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on SANA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has SANA stock performed recently?

Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.00. With this latest performance, SANA shares dropped by -26.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.80% in the past year of trading.

Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.00. With this latest performance, SANA shares dropped by -26.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SANA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.76. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.49, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 2.71 for the last 200 days.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sana Biotechnology Inc. ( SANA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -109.12%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -51.45%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sana Biotechnology Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -129.85%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sana Biotechnology Inc’s (SANA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.70%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1299896.91 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.47% and a Quick Ratio of 2.47%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sana Biotechnology Inc posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SANA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sana Biotechnology Inc go to 13.81%.

Insider trade positions for Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA]

There are presently around $79.39%, or 86.06% of SANA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SANA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27.17 million shares, FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC., holding 25.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.51 million in SANA stocks shares; and FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC., currently with $70.32 million in SANA stock.