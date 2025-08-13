Raymond James lifts Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Blue Owl Capital Inc [NYSE: OWL] gained 2.89% or 0.57 points to close at $20.32 with a heavy trading volume of 9111598 shares.

It opened the trading session at $19.94, the shares rose to $20.58 and dropped to $19.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OWL points out that the company has recorded -14.44% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, OWL reached to a volume of 9111598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $24.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on OWL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 30.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.51.

Trading performance analysis for OWL stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.01. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.67 for Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.38, while it was recorded at 19.66 for the last single week of trading, and 21.03 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.42% and a Gross Margin at 86.79%. Blue Owl Capital Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.88%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Blue Owl Capital Inc. ( OWL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 3.68%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Blue Owl Capital Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.26%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Blue Owl Capital Inc’s (OWL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.55%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $68545.45 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.51% and a Quick Ratio of 1.51%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blue Owl Capital Inc posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc go to 16.87%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]

There are presently around $92.54%, or 92.58%% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 68.09 million shares, which is approximately 12.8453%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45.49 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$807.41 million in OWL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$717.49 million in OWL stock with ownership which is approximately 7.6254%.