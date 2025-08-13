Qualcomm, Inc [QCOM] fell -6.80% so far this year. What now?

Qualcomm, Inc [NASDAQ: QCOM] price surged by 3.89 percent to reach at $5.76.

A sum of 9300206 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.25M shares. Qualcomm, Inc shares reached a high of $153.83 and dropped to a low of $148.565 until finishing in the latest session at $153.73.

The one-year QCOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.91. The average equity rating for QCOM stock is currently 2.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Qualcomm, Inc [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $176.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Qualcomm, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $190 to $185. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2025, representing the official price target for Qualcomm, Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.14.

QCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Qualcomm, Inc [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.78. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by -0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.80, while it was recorded at 148.20 for the last single week of trading, and 156.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qualcomm, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualcomm, Inc [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of 28.09% and a Gross Margin at 55.68%. Qualcomm, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 26.77%.

Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Qualcomm, Inc. ( QCOM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 44.62%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 21.51%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Qualcomm, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 27.57%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Qualcomm, Inc’s (QCOM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.54%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $236326.53 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.19% and a Quick Ratio of 2.14%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

QCOM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qualcomm, Inc posted 2.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualcomm, Inc go to 7.56%.

Qualcomm, Inc [QCOM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 80.48% of QCOM stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112.07 million shares, which is approximately 10.0422% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 95.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.7 billion in QCOM stocks shares.