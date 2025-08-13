ProPhase Labs Inc [PRPH] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $12

ProPhase Labs Inc [NASDAQ: PRPH] closed the trading session at $0.35 on 2025-08-12. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.3353, while the highest price level was $0.443.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -86.06 percent and weekly performance of 15.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, PRPH reached to a volume of 271932972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ProPhase Labs Inc [PRPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRPH shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ProPhase Labs Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for ProPhase Labs Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on PRPH stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

PRPH stock trade performance evaluation

ProPhase Labs Inc [PRPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.08. With this latest performance, PRPH shares dropped by -16.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0525, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0462 for ProPhase Labs Inc [PRPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3717, while it was recorded at 0.3181 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5576 for the last 200 days.

ProPhase Labs Inc [PRPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ProPhase Labs Inc [PRPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -277.69% and a Gross Margin at -32.38%. ProPhase Labs Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -217.64%.

ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ProPhase Labs Inc. ( PRPH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -58.71%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -30.25%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ProPhase Labs Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -116.62%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on ProPhase Labs Inc’s (PRPH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.90%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$289166.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.03% and a Quick Ratio of 0.98%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ProPhase Labs Inc [PRPH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ProPhase Labs Inc posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRPH.

ProPhase Labs Inc [PRPH]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $12.48%, or 13.56%% of PRPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 0.66 million shares, which is approximately 6.9456%. RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 0.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.92 million in PRPH stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $$0.63 million in PRPH stock with ownership which is approximately 1.6028%.