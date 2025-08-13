Procter & Gamble Co [PG] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $170

Procter & Gamble Co [NYSE: PG] price surged by 0.07 percent to reach at $0.11.

A sum of 6202181 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.13M shares. Procter & Gamble Co shares reached a high of $155.54 and dropped to a low of $154.31 until finishing in the latest session at $155.09.

The one-year PG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.88. The average equity rating for PG stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Procter & Gamble Co [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $172.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Procter & Gamble Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Procter & Gamble Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $161, while Redburn Atlantic analysts kept a Neutral rating on PG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 25.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.49.

PG Stock Performance Analysis:

Procter & Gamble Co [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.49% in the past year of trading.

Procter & Gamble Co [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.05. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.13, while it was recorded at 153.99 for the last single week of trading, and 165.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Procter & Gamble Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Procter & Gamble Co [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of 24.15% and a Gross Margin at 51.34%. Procter & Gamble Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 18.61%.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Procter & Gamble Co. ( PG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 31.23%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 12.90%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Procter & Gamble Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 20.18%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Procter & Gamble Co’s (PG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.68%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $143853.21 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.70% and a Quick Ratio of 0.49%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Procter & Gamble Co posted 1.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Procter & Gamble Co go to 5.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co [PG] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 70.15% of PG stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 225.97 million shares, which is approximately 9.59% of total shares. BLACKROCK INC., holding 159.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.24 billion in PG stocks shares.