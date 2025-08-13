Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] is -36.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [NASDAQ: PTEN] gained 3.51% or 0.19 points to close at $5.6 with a heavy trading volume of 6550275 shares.

It opened the trading session at $5.45, the shares rose to $5.63 and dropped to $5.412, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PTEN points out that the company has recorded -37.64% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.39M shares, PTEN reached to a volume of 6550275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $7.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2025, representing the official price target for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc stock. On December 13, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for PTEN shares from 11 to 10.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTEN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for PTEN stock

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, PTEN shares dropped by -11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.29 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.01, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 7.20 for the last 200 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.72% and a Gross Margin at 2.67%. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.49%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. ( PTEN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -27.16%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -17.12%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -23.44%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s (PTEN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.39%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$117226.09 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.73% and a Quick Ratio of 1.50%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc posted -2.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.51. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc go to 42.88%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]

There are presently around $105.91%, or 108.80% of PTEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57.44 million shares, which is approximately 14.3767% of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $467.77 million in PTEN stocks shares.