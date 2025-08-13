Nvni Group Ltd [NVNI] is -47.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nvni Group Ltd [NASDAQ: NVNI] jumped around 0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.69 at the close of the session, up 9.21%.

Nvni Group Ltd stock is now -47.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVNI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7228 and lowest of $0.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.19, which means current price is +376.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.67M shares, NVNI reached a trading volume of 10428044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nvni Group Ltd [NVNI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVNI shares is $7.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVNI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Price to Free Cash Flow for NVNI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.16.

How has NVNI stock performed recently?

Nvni Group Ltd [NVNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.02. With this latest performance, NVNI shares gained by 95.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1029, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0884 for Nvni Group Ltd [NVNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4074, while it was recorded at 0.5990 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1582 for the last 200 days.

Nvni Group Ltd [NVNI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nvni Group Ltd [NVNI] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.66% and a Gross Margin at 63.27%. Nvni Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.37%.

Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Nvni Group Ltd. (NVNI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$25776.7 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.16% and a Quick Ratio of 0.16%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Nvni Group Ltd [NVNI]

The top three institutional holders of NVNI stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 34786.0 shares, which is approximately 0.1507%. SOLTIS INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC, holding 30000.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$31200.0 in NVNI stocks shares; and SOLTIS INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC, currently with $$18491.0 in NVNI stock with ownership which is approximately 0.077%.