New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE] stock Initiated by Compass Point analyst, price target now $8.50

New Fortress Energy Inc [NASDAQ: NFE] closed the trading session at $2.45 on 2025-08-12. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.29, while the highest price level was $2.6292.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -85.61 percent and weekly performance of -25.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -80.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -37.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -64.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.31M shares, NFE reached to a volume of 10756134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFE shares is $4.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for New Fortress Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2025, representing the official price target for New Fortress Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on NFE stock. On October 03, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for NFE shares from 35 to 15.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02.

NFE stock trade performance evaluation

New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.08. With this latest performance, NFE shares dropped by -37.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.46 for New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.21, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 8.15 for the last 200 days.

New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.51% and a Gross Margin at 30.29%. New Fortress Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.44%.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for New Fortress Energy Inc. ( NFE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -28.26%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -4.21%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, New Fortress Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -4.73%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on New Fortress Energy Inc’s (NFE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 5.38%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$373340.46 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.00% and a Quick Ratio of 0.95%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Fortress Energy Inc posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.47. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFE.

New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $73.89%, or 121.39%% of NFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFE stocks are: GREAT MOUNTAIN PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 25.56 million shares, which is approximately 12.4639%. CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 17.8 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$391.19 million in NFE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $$294.52 million in NFE stock with ownership which is approximately 6.534%.