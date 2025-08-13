Myomo Inc [MYO] stock Initiated by Craig Hallum analyst, price target now $7

Myomo Inc [AMEX: MYO] loss -38.64% on the last trading session, reaching $1.08 price per share at the time.

Myomo Inc represents 37.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.86 million with the latest information. MYO stock price has been found in the range of $0.95 to $1.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 618.19K shares, MYO reached a trading volume of 8627381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYO shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Myomo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Myomo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MYO stock. On November 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MYO shares from 5 to 7.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for MYO stock

Myomo Inc [MYO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.18. With this latest performance, MYO shares dropped by -47.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.2081, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1800 for Myomo Inc [MYO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2556, while it was recorded at 1.6620 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3791 for the last 200 days.

Myomo Inc [MYO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Myomo Inc [MYO] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.85% and a Gross Margin at 69.24%. Myomo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.87%.

Myomo Inc (MYO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Myomo Inc. ( MYO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -68.32%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -33.99%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Myomo Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -34.64%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Myomo Inc (MYO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Myomo Inc’s (MYO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.71%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Myomo Inc (MYO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Myomo Inc. (MYO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$50378.38 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.39% and a Quick Ratio of 2.03%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Myomo Inc [MYO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Myomo Inc posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Myomo Inc go to 19.01%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Myomo Inc [MYO]

There are presently around $63.79%, or 68.56%% of MYO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYO stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2.92 million shares, which is approximately 7.8087%. HERR INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 2.85 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.14 million in MYO stocks shares; and HERR INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $8.55 million in MYO stock with ownership which is approximately 7.1317%.