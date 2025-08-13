Mosaic Company [MOS] Revenue clocked in at $11.25 billion, up 16.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] closed the trading session at $31.19 on 2025-08-12. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.13, while the highest price level was $32.5.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.29 percent and weekly performance of -12.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, MOS reached to a volume of 8957968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $40.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on MOS stock. On March 19, 2025, analysts increased their price target for MOS shares from 27 to 33.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 2302.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

MOS stock trade performance evaluation

Mosaic Company [MOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.58. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -13.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.14 for Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.67, while it was recorded at 31.66 for the last single week of trading, and 29.48 for the last 200 days.

Mosaic Company [MOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.15% and a Gross Margin at 16.05%. Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.35%.

Mosaic Company (MOS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Mosaic Company. ( MOS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.80%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.01%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Mosaic Company’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Mosaic Company (MOS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Mosaic Company’s (MOS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.37%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Mosaic Company (MOS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Mosaic Company. (MOS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $68289.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.14% and a Quick Ratio of 0.44%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mosaic Company [MOS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mosaic Company posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.18. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mosaic Company go to 14.15%.

Mosaic Company [MOS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $91.17%, or 91.87%% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41.2 million shares, which is approximately 12.8255%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 28.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$817.4 million in MOS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$414.04 million in MOS stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4603%.