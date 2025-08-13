Market cap of Therealreal Inc [REAL] reaches 881.57M – now what?

Therealreal Inc [NASDAQ: REAL] gained 16.62% or 1.09 points to close at $7.65 with a heavy trading volume of 8084974 shares.

It opened the trading session at $6.64, the shares rose to $7.7 and dropped to $6.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for REAL points out that the company has recorded -4.73% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, REAL reached to a volume of 8084974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Therealreal Inc [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Therealreal Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $4 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Therealreal Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on REAL stock. On January 04, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for REAL shares from 3.25 to 2.75.

Trading performance analysis for REAL stock

Therealreal Inc [REAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.98. With this latest performance, REAL shares gained by 45.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.92. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.51, while it was recorded at 6.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.28 for the last 200 days.

Therealreal Inc [REAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Therealreal Inc [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.66% and a Gross Margin at 69.40%. Therealreal Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.55%.

Therealreal Inc (REAL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Therealreal Inc (REAL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Therealreal Inc. (REAL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$11743.61 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.80% and a Quick Ratio of 0.66%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Therealreal Inc [REAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Therealreal Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Therealreal Inc [REAL]

There are presently around 90.04% of REAL stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 3.22 million shares, which is approximately 3.02% of the company.