Market cap of QMMM Holdings Ltd [QMMM] reaches 43.03M – now what?

QMMM Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: QMMM] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.56 during the day while it closed the day at $2.5.

QMMM Holdings Ltd stock has also gained 2.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QMMM stock has inclined by 135.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 267.65% and lost -37.81% year-on date.

The market cap for QMMM stock reached $43.03 million, with 48.95 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, QMMM reached a trading volume of 10195308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QMMM Holdings Ltd [QMMM]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 210.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

QMMM stock trade performance evaluation

QMMM Holdings Ltd [QMMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, QMMM shares gained by 37.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 267.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QMMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.22 for QMMM Holdings Ltd [QMMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.72, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 1.92 for the last 200 days.

QMMM Holdings Ltd [QMMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QMMM Holdings Ltd [QMMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.05% and a Gross Margin at 8.08%. QMMM Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.61%.

QMMM Holdings Ltd (QMMM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for QMMM Holdings Ltd. ( QMMM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -71.80%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -43.96%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, QMMM Holdings Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -29.73%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

QMMM Holdings Ltd (QMMM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on QMMM Holdings Ltd’s (QMMM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

QMMM Holdings Ltd (QMMM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, QMMM Holdings Ltd. (QMMM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$7142.86 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.05% and a Quick Ratio of 6.05%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

QMMM Holdings Ltd [QMMM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $0.41%, or 0.42%% of QMMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors.