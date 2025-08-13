Market cap of Novavax, Inc [NVAX] reaches 1.38B – now what?

Novavax, Inc [NASDAQ: NVAX] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.505 during the day while it closed the day at $8.48.

Novavax, Inc stock has also gained 26.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVAX stock has inclined by 33.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.54% and lost -27.40% year-on date.

The market cap for NVAX stock reached $1.38 billion, with 162.16 million shares outstanding and 147.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.94M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 6084386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novavax, Inc [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $13.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Novavax, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Novavax, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on NVAX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84.

NVAX stock trade performance evaluation

Novavax, Inc [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.00. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 21.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.49 for Novavax, Inc [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.05, while it was recorded at 8.25 for the last single week of trading, and 7.72 for the last 200 days.

Novavax, Inc [NVAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax, Inc [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of 33.96% and a Gross Margin at 87.10%. Novavax, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 39.20%.

Novavax, Inc (NVAX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Novavax, Inc (NVAX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Novavax, Inc’s (NVAX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 6.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Novavax, Inc (NVAX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $444138.66 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.36% and a Quick Ratio of 2.34%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novavax, Inc [NVAX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novavax, Inc posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax, Inc go to 38.16%.

Novavax, Inc [NVAX]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $58.12%, or 63.70%% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14.08 million shares, which is approximately 9.4861%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 11.85 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$149.98 million in NVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$122.32 million in NVAX stock with ownership which is approximately 6.5118%.