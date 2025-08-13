Market cap of Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] reaches 362.12M – now what?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: INVZ] jumped around 0.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.82 at the close of the session, up 7.06%.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd stock is now 147.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INVZ Stock saw the intraday high of $1.85 and lowest of $1.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.14, which means current price is +279.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.92M shares, INVZ reached a trading volume of 7063448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $2.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Innoviz Technologies Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.25 to $1, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on INVZ stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has INVZ stock performed recently?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.04. With this latest performance, INVZ shares gained by 12.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.84. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4406, while it was recorded at 1.6660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0666 for the last 200 days.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -239.75% and a Gross Margin at 20.57%. Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -223.29%.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. ( INVZ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -65.19%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -45.18%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -58.62%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s (INVZ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.26%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$186168.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.30% and a Quick Ratio of 4.23%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Innoviz Technologies Ltd posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd go to 30.06%.

Insider trade positions for Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]

There are presently around $22.76%, or 23.30%% of INVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: CITIGROUP INC with ownership of 8.79 million shares, which is approximately 5.2782%. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, holding 8.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$7.54 million in INVZ stocks shares; and COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, currently with $$6.96 million in INVZ stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5037%.