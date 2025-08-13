Market cap of HCM II Acquisition Corp [HOND] reaches 334.94M – now what?

HCM II Acquisition Corp [NASDAQ: HOND] gained 7.37% or 0.8 points to close at $11.65 with a heavy trading volume of 6100445 shares.

It opened the trading session at $11.05, the shares rose to $12.0 and dropped to $10.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HOND points out that the company has recorded 15.58% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 418.51K shares, HOND reached to a volume of 6100445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for HOND stock

HCM II Acquisition Corp [HOND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.20. With this latest performance, HOND shares gained by 4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.27 for HCM II Acquisition Corp [HOND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.24, while it was recorded at 11.06 for the last single week of trading.

HCM II Acquisition Corp (HOND) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

HCM II Acquisition Corp (HOND) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on HCM II Acquisition Corp’s (HOND) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at HCM II Acquisition Corp [HOND]

There are presently around $99.99%, or 99.99%% of HOND stock, in the hands of institutional investors.