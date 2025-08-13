Market cap of Graphjet Technology [GTI] reaches 13.78M – now what?

Graphjet Technology [NASDAQ: GTI] traded at a low on 2025-08-12, posting a -8.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.09.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7372548 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Graphjet Technology stands at 9.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.46%.

The market cap for GTI stock reached $13.78 million, with 147.39 million shares outstanding and 46.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.49M shares, GTI reached a trading volume of 7372548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has GTI stock performed recently?

Graphjet Technology [GTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.49. With this latest performance, GTI shares gained by 32.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0182, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0194 for Graphjet Technology [GTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0955, while it was recorded at 0.1082 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6265 for the last 200 days.

Graphjet Technology (GTI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Graphjet Technology (GTI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Graphjet Technology (GTI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Graphjet Technology. (GTI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1004444.44 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.04% and a Quick Ratio of 0.04%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Graphjet Technology [GTI]

There are presently around $0.18%, or 0.35%% of GTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors.