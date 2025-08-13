Market cap of CytomX Therapeutics Inc [CTMX] reaches 306.74M – now what?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CTMX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -19.48% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.52%.

Over the last 12 months, CTMX stock rose by 80.58%. The one-year CytomX Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.65. The average equity rating for CTMX stock is currently 1.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $306.74 million, with 164.91 million shares outstanding and 136.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, CTMX stock reached a trading volume of 11164187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CytomX Therapeutics Inc [CTMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTMX shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTMX stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2025, representing the official price target for CytomX Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.25 to $2.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on CTMX stock. On May 28, 2024, analysts increased their price target for CTMX shares from 2.25 to 3.50.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

CTMX Stock Performance Analysis:

CytomX Therapeutics Inc [CTMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.52. With this latest performance, CTMX shares dropped by -22.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.19 for CytomX Therapeutics Inc [CTMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 1.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CytomX Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CytomX Therapeutics Inc [CTMX] shares currently have an operating margin of 30.56% and a Gross Margin at 98.88%. CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 34.01%.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. ( CTMX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 108.21%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 28.71%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 39.54%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s (CTMX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.06%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $396528.93 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.20% and a Quick Ratio of 4.20%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CTMX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.2. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTMX.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc [CTMX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $47.52%, or 47.90%% of CTMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTMX stocks are: TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7.79 million shares, which is approximately 9.1799%. JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 6.3 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$7.72 million in CTMX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $$6.38 million in CTMX stock with ownership which is approximately 6.1598%.