Market cap of CRH Plc [CRH] reaches 75.36B – now what?

CRH Plc [NYSE: CRH] gained 4.29% or 4.61 points to close at $112.03 with a heavy trading volume of 7540199 shares.

It opened the trading session at $108.26, the shares rose to $112.19 and dropped to $107.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRH points out that the company has recorded 9.76% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, CRH reached to a volume of 7540199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CRH Plc [CRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRH shares is $118.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRH stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for CRH Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2025, representing the official price target for CRH Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $116, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CRH stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRH in the course of the last twelve months was 34.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for CRH stock

CRH Plc [CRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.37. With this latest performance, CRH shares gained by 18.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.85, while it was recorded at 106.65 for the last single week of trading, and 95.91 for the last 200 days.

CRH Plc [CRH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CRH Plc [CRH] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.97% and a Gross Margin at 35.99%. CRH Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.98%.

CRH Plc (CRH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for CRH Plc. ( CRH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 15.16%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.39%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, CRH Plc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.57%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

CRH Plc (CRH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on CRH Plc’s (CRH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.77%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, CRH Plc. (CRH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $40852.13 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.74% and a Quick Ratio of 1.16%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CRH Plc [CRH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CRH Plc posted 1.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRH Plc go to 8.42%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CRH Plc [CRH]

There are presently around $88.33%, or 88.45%% of CRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38.91 million shares, which is approximately 5.6757%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 35.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.65 billion in CRH stocks shares.