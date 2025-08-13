Market cap of Cava Group Inc [CAVA] reaches 9.77B – now what?

Cava Group Inc [NYSE: CAVA] surged by $2.2 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $85.15 during the day while it closed the day at $84.5.

Cava Group Inc stock has also loss -3.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAVA stock has declined by -14.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.91% and gained 0.62% year-on date.

The market cap for CAVA stock reached $9.77 billion, with 115.66 million shares outstanding and 98.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, CAVA reached a trading volume of 10585926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cava Group Inc [CAVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAVA shares is $108.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Cava Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Cava Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on CAVA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19.

CAVA stock trade performance evaluation

Cava Group Inc [CAVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, CAVA shares dropped by -5.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.57 for Cava Group Inc [CAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.38, while it was recorded at 85.38 for the last single week of trading, and 104.25 for the last 200 days.

Cava Group Inc [CAVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cava Group Inc [CAVA] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.62% and a Gross Margin at 18.97%. Cava Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.70%.

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cava Group Inc. ( CAVA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 21.73%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 12.72%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cava Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.98%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cava Group Inc’s (CAVA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.57%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cava Group Inc. (CAVA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $13286.25 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.00% and a Quick Ratio of 2.95%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cava Group Inc [CAVA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cava Group Inc posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cava Group Inc go to 32.69%.

Cava Group Inc [CAVA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $79.30%, or 84.01%% of CAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAVA stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 23.51 million shares, which is approximately 20.5976%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$519.45 million in CAVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$458.25 million in CAVA stock with ownership which is approximately 4.329%.