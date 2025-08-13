Market Analysts see WisdomTree Inc [WT] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

WisdomTree Inc [NYSE: WT] price surged by 2.88 percent to reach at $0.38.

A sum of 17455752 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.17M shares. WisdomTree Inc shares reached a high of $13.79 and dropped to a low of $13.19 until finishing in the latest session at $13.59.

The one-year WT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.69. The average equity rating for WT stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WisdomTree Inc [WT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WT shares is $14.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WT stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for WisdomTree Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2025, representing the official price target for WisdomTree Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for WT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

WT Stock Performance Analysis:

WisdomTree Inc [WT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09. With this latest performance, WT shares gained by 6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.43% in the past year of trading.

WisdomTree Inc [WT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09. With this latest performance, WT shares gained by 6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.87, while it was recorded at 13.17 for the last single week of trading, and 10.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WisdomTree Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WisdomTree Inc [WT] shares currently have an operating margin of 33.00% and a Gross Margin at 49.30%. WisdomTree Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.20%.

WisdomTree Inc (WT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for WisdomTree Inc. ( WT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 16.20%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.10%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, WisdomTree Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 11.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

WisdomTree Inc (WT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on WisdomTree Inc’s (WT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.16%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, WisdomTree Inc. (WT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $185669.78 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.40% and a Quick Ratio of 1.40%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

WT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WisdomTree Inc posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WT.

WisdomTree Inc [WT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $95.44%, or 109.49%% of WT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18.48 million shares, which is approximately 12.58%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$153.36 million in WT stocks shares